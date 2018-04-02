Charges of first-degree burglary, going armed with intent, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person have been dismissed against a Davenport man who also faces a first-degree murder charge in a separate case.
Tremayne La-Toine Thomas, 43, was slated to go to trial Monday on the burglary charge in Scott County District Court.
On Friday, Assistant Scott Attorney Julie Walton filed a motion to dismiss the charge. In the motion, she said she has not been able to make contact with the alleged victim, despite numerous attempts by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to serve a subpoena for trial.
“Essential elements of the crime cannot be proved without the victim, including the defendant’s identity as perpetrator of the crime,” Walton wrote. “The witness at the scene (victim’s friend) told the 911 dispatcher that the witness could not identify the perpetrator of the crime.”
Thomas also faces a murder charge in the May 30 homicide of Brandon M. Brooks, and remains in the Scott County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
On Jan. 10, 2017, police say, Brooks and Thomas went to the burglary victim's home, where Brooks assaulted her. He asked Thomas to give him a gun and Thomas reached into his waistband, indicating he had a gun, but left when officers were called. Brooks, 35, of Rock Island, was charged with first-degree burglary and domestic assault. The charges were dismissed when the alleged victim could not be found and he was released from jail in late May.
At 4:29 a.m. May 30, Brooks' body was found on fire near the street in the 3000 block of West Denison Avenue. An autopsy determined he was severely beaten, and shot at least once, prior to being set on fire, according to an application filed by Davenport police in support of a search warrant.
Police say Brooks was seen with Thomas in Thomas' apartment on May 29. On June 2, officers searched the apartment and found suspected blood evidence, according to police. Officers also discovered suspected blood evidence in a van Thomas was driving an hour before Brooks' body was found and in the bed of a pickup he owned. On June 27, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's criminalistics lab determined the suspected blood evidence matched Brooks' DNA profile.
Thomas was charged in Brooks' death in late June.
A witness in the homicide case told police that Brooks and Thomas had an argument over money after Brooks was released from jail in the burglary case, according to the search warrant application.