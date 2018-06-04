A California woman who was found hanging from the bars in a cell block in the Clinton County Jail died of hypoxia, or oxygen deficiency.
An autopsy on Amy Jo Miller, 45, conducted Monday in Iowa City by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner determined the “manner of death was suicide," according to the media release.
In a news release, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a correctional officer found Miller at 2:20 p.m. May 29.
Additional correctional officers, deputies and medical staff responded to the cell block and provided medical attention until Clinton County Fire Department paramedics arrived.
Miller was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center and was subsequently transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City. She was pronounced dead Saturday.
The incident is being investigated by detectives from the sheriff’s office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Clinton County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.
Miller was arrested around 7 p.m. May 28 in Camanche after police learned she had an extraditable warrant for a probation violation out of San Diego, California.
Clinton County court records show she appeared in Clinton County District Court on the warrant the following morning.
She did not waive extradition, according to court documents. Clinton County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Steve Diesch said Monday Miller wanted to talk to an attorney before waiving extradition.
She was slated to return to court May 31, according to court documents.
The sheriff's office listed an address for Miller in Lemon Grove, California. A financial affidavit filed in Clinton County District Court listed an address in La Mesa, California.