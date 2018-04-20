Authorities are looking for any information that would lead to the arrest of those involved in the following unsolved crimes.
Shots fired in East Moline
Shots were heard in the area of 1300 block of 12th Avenue East Moline on April 17 at 2:35 a.m. A witness reported hearing the shots and seeing a red PT Cruiser and a black passenger car following each other on 12th Avenue. The witness was unsure but thought the two vehicles may have been shooting at each other. Police recovered 40 caliber casings from the north side of 12th Avenue. Two parked vehicles in the area were damaged by flying bullets. A house was peppered with bullets causing damage to three windows, deck and the siding. Four bullets penetrated into the home causing damage to walls and a TV. One of the bullets went through the victim’s freezer, penetrating a popsicle.
Shoplifters at Dick's Sporting Goods
The pictured male and two female suspects entered Dick’s Sporting Goods, Moline on March 4 and selected over $1,000 worth of merchandise. One female attempted to use a credit card but it was declined. She then said she had to get her checkbook and pushed the cart out. They all fled the area and were not located. Items taken were clothing, hats, shoes, a knife, sunglasses, a duffle bag, and pepper spray.
Burke Cleaners robbery
On April 16 at approximately 7 a.m., Moline Police responded to Burke Cleaners, 3024 Avenue of the Cities in reference to an armed robbery. The suspect, described as a male/white, blonde hair, 35-45 years of age wearing grey sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt entered the business, inquired about prices and then pulled out a pair of scissors and demanded money from the cash register. After handing over the money the victim ran and locked herself in a bathroom. The suspect fled the area on foot. No one was hurt during the incident.
