CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in these unsolved crimes.
Harley stolen in East Moline
"During the overnight hours of May 27, 2018, unknown suspect(s) entered the locked garage at a home in the 600 block of 17th Avenue, East Moline and took the pictured motorcycle. It is described as a maroon 1985 Harley Davidson FXRS Low Rider. If you know who has this motorcycle or who stole it, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip here. You could earn a cash reward."
Attempted car wash burglary
"At about 5 a.m. on May 29, 2018, a dark colored Chevrolet HHR with the license plate covered, entered a bay at the Waterworks Carwash, 306 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline. The driver, which appeared to be a male white, wearing a hat, Walmart vest, name tag and shorts, exited the vehicle. There was another subject in the passenger seat. The driver then retrieved a drill from the rear of the vehicle, removed the cover from the safe, and attempted to drill it open. He was not successful in gaining entry. If you know who this is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip here. You could earn a cash reward."
Glasses stolen at Lenscrafters
"This subject is a suspect in the theft of three pairs of eyeglass frames on May 9, 2018 at Lenscrafters in Moline. He is seen on video placing the frames inside a paper Biaggi’s Restaurant bag. He is possibly of mixed race, wearing a gray Adidas ball cap, green shirt, blue jeans and tan boots. The Prada and Vercace brand frames he took are worth a total of approximately $1,000. Do you know who he is?"
