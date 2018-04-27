CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking for the public's help in solving these unsolved crimes.
They are:
Children put in danger as car flees through school zone
The East Moline Police Department is looking for a red Toyota Corolla that allegedly drove at a high rate of speed through a school zone and fled from an officer.
"At approximately 2:54 p.m. on April 25, an officer monitoring the school zone near 30th Avenue and 7th Street observed the pictured vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled from police. The speed limits through a school zone are 20 mph for the safety of students as they come and go from school. Children are often unpredictable and motorists need to be watchful and drive with caution in school zones. This driver was irresponsible and reckless with their driving behavior. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver to ensure both motorists and pedestrians have safe pathways in our community."
S & K Mini-Mart burglarized
"On April 23 at 5:12 a.m., East Moline Police responded to a burglar alarm at S & K Mini Mart, 4400 Kennedy Drive. A window on the southwest side had been broken out. The suspect entered through the broken window and took cigars and over $4,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets. Video surveillance shows the suspect prying on the back door with a crow bar but he is not successful getting in. The image quality is poor but the suspect appears to be wearing a black hat, black gloves and a dark colored coat."
Shots fired in Moline
"On April 20 at 6:35 p.m., witnesses reported two male black suspects were shooting at a residence near 4503 12th Ave., Moline. Witnesses described one suspect as 18-21 years old wearing white pants, a black hoodie and he had nose length dreadlocks. Witnesses advised they saw him fire 4 shots into the apartment complex. The suspects left in a white sedan. A bullet struck a residence and vehicle near the apartment complex. Multiple 9mm shell casings were located at the scene."
Anyone with any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.