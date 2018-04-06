CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has updated its "wanted" suspect and "unsolved crimes" lists and is seeking the public's help in finding and identifying the pictured subjects.
Anyone with information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, are urged to call CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
• Duffle bag thieves: "On February 10, 2018 three subjects stole over $3,500 on merchandise from Walmart in Moline. One of them has been identified, police needs help in identifying the other two. They left the store through an emergency exit with 3 or 4 stolen duffle bags full of stolen electronics. Suspects left in a black Cadillac. The plate on the suspects’ car registered out of Chicago."
• Drone stolen from Target: "On March 6, 2018 these two guys entered Target in Moline. One subject ripped the security tags off a drone valued at $350, a drone battery valued at $150 and concealed them in his pants. It is believed the second subject took phone accessories. One male was wearing a green/grey flat-bill hat, black long sleeve t-shirt, and blue jeans. The other male has a large beard and was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. They left the area in a white 4 door Pontiac."
• Prescription fraud in East Moline: "On February 14, 2018, this female tried to fill a prescription for a controlled substance at a drug store in East Moline. The pharmacy technician was suspicious and asked the suspect to see her ID. The suspect was spooked by this request and left without receiving the pills. The prescription was in fact fake."
• Wanted suspect: Kamren Richard Lazzel Bolden is wanted by Rock Island police for failing to register as a sex offender. Bolden, 20, is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
• Wanted suspect: Benjamin Soliz Ocasio is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department for probation violation/aggravated battery of a child. Ocasio, 50, is described as being 5-feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Benjamin was convicted of two counts of aggravated battery of a child in November 2017. He has failed to comply with the terms of his probation.
• Wanted suspect: Keynon D. Pulliam is wanted by Rock Island Police for robbery. Pulliam, 18, is listed as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. On October 16, 2017, Keynon was accused of robbing an acquaintance of his. As he went to shake hands with the victim, he went for the victim’s pocket instead and stole a large amount of cash. As he was leaving the area, Keynon waved a gun around.