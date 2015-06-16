Things almost always look bad for the defendant at this point.
In two days of testimony about the disappearance and death of Davenport's Carrie Olson, it is obvious the accused, Tim McVay, has some explaining to do. Until the prosecution wraps up its case, we won't hear a defense. Even then, we may not get answers.
McVay, an ex-boyfriend of Carrie, told police she spent the night with him, talking, on Dec. 28, 2013. He said he dropped her off at her house early the next morning. She never was seen alive again.
Her body was found in a wooded lot in Minnesota about three months later. McVay has said she gave him permission to drive her car to Minnesota the day she vanished. The woman friend he visited while driving Carrie's car lives just a few miles from the spot where Carrie's body was found.
That's quite a coincidence.
Karen Olson, Carrie's mom, took the stand Tuesday and described a "very good" relationship with her daughter.
"She loved that car," Karen Olson said of the 2005 Avalon Carrie's dad bought for her. She also was particularly fond of the "bling-bling" purse that was found in her trunk, her mom said.
But what 29-year-old turns her ex-boyfriend loose with the car she covets, leaving her purse and its contents, her coat (in December) — even her makeup — still inside?
Piece by piece, Karen Olson identified her daughter's belongings as they were cut out of their paper evidence bags. And then there were exhibits 38A, 38B and 38C: photos of Carrie's hands, taken during her autopsy.
Her mom had just testified about Carrie's hands, saying how eagerly she showed off her new manicure to her mom on the last day they saw each other, which was the day before Carrie vanished.
Karen Olson kept her own hand against her cheek as she struggled for composure. It seemed like a cruel thing to ask of a mother — to identify the decomposing fingers of her child. But it already was clear from previous testimony that Carrie's parents would have done anything for her.
Karen and David Olson basically launched their own investigation — an impressively thorough effort for amateurs — when Carrie failed to show up for a planned lunch date with her best friend on Sunday, Dec. 29, and then didn't show up for work the next morning.
The unanswered text messages to Carrie from her mom grew increasingly frantic: "Please let me know you are safe." Then, "Carrie. I love you. Please call your mom. I'm so worried about you." Finally, on the morning of Jan. 1, "Carrie, it has been four days since I talked to you ... please call."
I watched Tim McVay's face as Karen Olson read the desperate texts to her daughter. I saw no reaction. Nothing.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
But McVay became almost animated when prosecutors showed security camera footage of him using or attempting to use Carrie's debit card on the day she disappeared. I didn't see him take his eyes off the oversized screen in the courtroom as he watched himself try to pump gas in her car. There was video of him inside the convenience store, too, where he dismissively assured the clerk the credit card belonged to him.
McVay actually appeared to be riveted to the images of himself on the big screen.
Surely, his trio of defense attorneys will explain why he seemed to be hiding from the video camera at the ATM machine in Rock Island, where he attempted to take $400 out of Carrie's bank account, entering the wrong personal identification number three times before giving up.
Is the judge in this case (it's a bench trial) supposed to believe that, in addition to her car and purse, Carrie also gave McVay her debit card to use as he pleased? And maybe forgot to provide him her PIN?
And there was the testimony of Carrie's friend since the fifth grade, Amanda Smith, who said she "didn't like" McVay. She said he had lied to Carrie and cheated on her. Yet Carrie trusted him with her car, purse and bank account?
Maybe McVay will have an explanation. Maybe his attorneys will put on their case, and we'll hear an explanation for the details that currently defy logic. After only two days of what is expected to be a two-week trial, there's clearly more to come.
One way or another, we'll have a verdict. But what of the truth?