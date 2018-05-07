Alan Ray Cassias, accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in his Davenport apartment in January 2017, has been found guilty of lesser charges in Scott County District Court.
The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for more than two hours before finding the 55-year-old guilty of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail.
He will be sentenced June 27.
Cassias initially faced charges of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse.
His accuser, whom the Quad-City Times is not naming, alleged Cassias, whom she called a friend, offered her a ride to work, but first went to his apartment. Once there, the woman said he choked her with what she thought was a scarf until she passed out. He also bound her hands with a zip tie, held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, and sexually assaulted.
Cassias was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, just west of Las Cruces, New Mexico, by U.S. Border Patrol agents and turned over to New Mexico State Police.
He later told investigators he and the woman had consensual sex.
Defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt said in her closing argument Monday that the only two people that know what happened that day are Cassias and the woman.
The allegations against him, according to Brandt, were based solely on the woman’s statements, which she said were inconsistent and uncorroborated.
She argued that the presence of Cassias' DNA on the woman’s genital area is not indicative of force.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton disputed that the woman’s statements were uncorroborated and that Cassias' own statements to police were not corroborated by the evidence.
Walton said it was “very clear that the defendant was planful and predatory” and that he disarmed the woman several times during the incident.