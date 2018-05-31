Three people have been charged in connection with the fatal April opioid overdose of an East Moline man.
Authorities found Kyle P. Medinger, 33, East Moline, at 1:50 a.m. April 18 at the Residence Inn, 4600 53rd St., Moline, according to the Moline Police Department. He was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. An autopsy found the death was caused by an opioid.
The three who were charged are all accused of drug-induced homicide. They were identified as:
- David C. Flores, 33, Rock Island.
- Ashley M. Gengler, 31, Milan.
- Ajayi M. McIntyre, 39, Rock Island.
All three were arrested on warrants on May 22, the Moline police said. They were being held Wednesday in the Rock Island County Jail on $250,000 bail each.
Each is next scheduled to appear in court on June 22, according to Rock Island County court records.
The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, the Milan Police Department and the Quad-Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group all took part in the investigation, according to the Moline police.