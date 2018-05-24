Two men have been charged in a shooting Tuesday in East Moline.
According to East Moline Police, officers were called to the area of Avenue of the Cities and Kennedy Drive around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired.
The victim, a 27-year-old male from East Moline, had been getting fuel at the Shell Express gas station in the 4100 block of Kennedy Drive when he was approached by occupants of a black Pontiac Grand Am, police said.
An argument ensued and eventually both vehicles left the gas station. The occupants of the Grand Am then began shooting a handgun at the victim near the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Avenue of the Cities, police said, striking the man in the arm.
He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to East Moline Police.
Police later located the Grand Am in the 4400 block of 53rd Street in Moline and took the driver, Justin Andrews, 18 of Moline, into custody. Police said Samuel Daxon, 20, of Davenport, fled the vehicle and was not located.
Andrews and Daxon are both charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, and aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 Felony.
On Thursday afternoon, Andrews was being held at the Rock Island County Jail on $100,000 bond. An arrest warrant has been issued for Daxon.
The case remains under investigation by East Moline Police. Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Daxon is asked to call East Moline Police at 309-752-1547, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the smartphone app P3 Tips.