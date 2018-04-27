A Clinton man was sentenced Thursday to up to five years in prison for threatening to post nude photos of women online while he was being housed in the Residential Corrections Facility in Davenport in 2016.
Eric Lance Bottroff, 26, pleaded guilty in March to extortion, a Class D felony, in Scott County District Court. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of extortion.
Bottroff also was sentenced Thursday to up to two years in prison on a first-degree harassment charge, an aggravated misdemeanor, in a separate case.
The sentence will run at the same time as the sentence on the extortion charge, for a total of up to five years in prison.
An appeal bond was set Thursday at $15,000 cash or surety, according to court records. He remained in the Scott County Jail Friday.
In early December 2016, he was on probation for felony sex offenses in two Clinton County cases.
Court documents show he was unable to obtain housing complaint with his sex offender status and his probation officer recommended he temporarily stay at the Residential Corrections Facility in Davenport, according to court documents.
As part of the terms of the facility, he signed off on a cellular phone approval policy that allows staff to search his phone.
According to arrest affidavits filed by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office:
On Dec. 29, 2016, an Iowa Department of Corrections parole officer confiscated Bottroff’s cell phone because of a rule violation.
During a search of Battroff's cell phone, the parole officer found nude photographs of several women. He admitted to the parole officer that he requested the pictures and sent nude photos of himself back.
Bottroff also admitted he threatened to post the photographs on social media if the women did not do as he requested.
The phone was turned over to law enforcement and a search warrant was obtained. Law enforcement discovered that between Dec. 26, 2016, and Dec. 29, 2016, Bottroff received photographs of one woman and through text message threatened her by saying that if she did not answer his questions and stop ignoring him and do what he asked, he was going to post her nude photos on social media.
He also threatened the woman, saying he knows where her mother works and that he would contact Department of Human Services and have her children taken away if she did not comply with his request to send more nude photographs.
Bottroff also contacted a second woman and made similar threats, according to the affidavits.
On March 26, 2017, a woman reported Bottroff, whom she knew as Eric Johnson, had texted her a day earlier and threatened to come to her house and slash the tires on her vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bettendorf Police Department.
He also threatened to come to her home and stab her, according to the affidavit.