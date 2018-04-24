A Clinton woman who police say attacked a Clinton shop owner with a pickaxe in February 2017 has pleaded guilty.
Cassandra Rae Doran, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to willful injury causing serious injury-use of a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.
The Class C felony carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years in prison, while the Class D felonies are each punishable by up to five years in prison.
According to the plea agreement filed in Clinton County District Court, the willful injury charge has a five-year minimum sentence requirement.
The plea is open, meaning there is no agreement on a sentence.
Prosecutors will dismiss additional charges of attempted murder and third-degree burglary when Doran is sentenced May 31, according to the plea agreement.
According to arrest affidavits filed in support of the criminal complaint:
Around 3 p.m. Feb. 10, 2017, police were called to the Gazebo, 256 Main Ave., for a report of a woman assaulting the owner with a pickaxe.
Before officers arrived, a witness tackled the woman, later identified as Doran, and was holding her down. Officers noted that her shirt was ripped and she was covered in blood. She also had a small cut on her hand.
Doran told an officer that she had an altercation with someone inside the store. The officer then spoke with the business owner, William Conley, inside the store.
Conley was lying on the floor, which was covered in broken glass and porcelain. Conley said Doran entered the store, grabbed a pickaxe that was for sale and started swinging it and breaking items in the store without saying a word.
Conley said he had never met Doran before. The damage was estimated at $2,500. Conley’s wife was in the store and said she ran out the front door and into another business to call 911 after seeing Doran swing the pickaxe toward her husband.
Conley was taken to Mercy North for treatment of a broken jaw and stab wounds to the jaw, chest, arm and hand.
Doran also caused damage to a Clinton bank and a 2008 Jeep Cherokee that was parked in the bank parking lot, according to the affidavits.