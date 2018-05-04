Closing arguments are expected Mondayin the trial of Alan Ray Cassias, who prosecutors say kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in his Davenport apartment on Jan. 18, 2017.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton rested her case around noon Friday after calling 17 witnesses since Tuesday.
Cassias, 55, opted not to testify. His attorneys, Miguel Puentes and Meenakshi Brandt, rested their case without making an opening statement or calling any witnesses.
Defendants are not required to testify or present any evidence, and it cannot be held against them at trial because the burden is on prosecutors to prove the defendant guilty.
Cassias is charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole on the kidnapping charge and up to 25 years in prison on the sexual abuse charge.
The woman, who the Quad-City Times is not naming, testified this week that she was on her way to work and was walking toward a bus stop near Vander Veer Botanical Park when she saw Cassias, who offered her a ride.
She said Cassias was her “best friend” and they had known each other for about a year.
The woman said Cassias told her he had some “unfinished business” and needed to stop at his apartment in the 1800 block of West Third Street.
Once at the apartment, the woman said Cassias choked her with what she believed to be a scarf or some kind of knit material until she passed out. He also used a zip tie to bound her hands when she awoke, put a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, and sexually assaulted her.
She said she convinced Cassias to take her to work, and she later met up with friends who took her to a local hospital.
Photos taken at the hospital showed red marks on her wrists, bruising on the left side of her face by her ear, and redness on the back of her neck.
Cassias was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, just west of Las Cruces, New Mexico, by U.S. Border Patrol agents and turned over to New Mexico State Police.
Davenport Police Detective Bill Thomas, one of the lead detectives on the case, testified Friday that he and Detective Jordan Sander went to Las Cruces and interviewed Cassias on Jan. 24, 2017.
An audio recording of the interview was played Friday for the jury.
On the recording, Cassias told the detectives the woman called him around 8 or 9 a.m. Jan. 18, 2017, and asked him for a ride to work. He picked her up at a convenience store off Harrison Street shortly after noon.
A review of surveillance video showed he arrived at 11:51 a.m. and left shortly after noon, Thomas said.
No one, besides Cassias, got into the vehicle, Thomas said.
Thomas said police checked cell phones records for two of Cassias’ phones and the woman did not call either the morning of Jan. 18.
The records show he called her twice from one of the phones around 5 p.m. that day, Thomas said. She did not answer.
Cassias admitted having sex with the woman, but said it was consensual.
He said he left Davenport that day and drove through Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado. Cassias said he was “headed for the hills” and admitted he removed the GPS tracker that had been placed inside his black 2007 Pontiac G5, which he purchased from a used car dealership in July 2016.
Thomas said the vehicle was searched in Las Cruces for weapons or indicia. It was searched a second time after it was towed back to Davenport, he said.
Inside the vehicle, police found a black hunting knife on the front passenger seat. The woman identified it as the same one that Cassias used in the alleged attack, Thomas testified.
Police also found an emergency shelter kit, water purification tablets, a water filtration system, and a hatchet in the vehicle.