A 37-year-old Colona man was arrested Sunday night after officers with the Transportation Security Administration found a gun in his carry-on luggage at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline Sunday afternoon.
Derick S. Burton was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a Class A, misdemeanor.
According to a news release from the TSA, officers found a 9mm HK-Heckler & Koch USP firearm in the Atlanta-bound passenger’s luggage as it was screened at the security checkpoint.
TSA officers contacted the MLI Metropolitan Airport Authority Public Safety officers, who responded to the security checkpoint and interviewed Burton. He was taken to the Rock Island County Jail, Public Safety manager Jeff Patterson said.
He posted 10 percent of a $1,500 bond and was later released.
Officers took possession of the firearm, according to the TSA media release.
According to the TSA media release, individuals who bring firearms to security checkpoints are referred to law enforcement and may be subject to criminal penalties by local law enforcement. In addition to criminal referrals, TSA imposes civil penalties ranging up to $9,800 for a single violation of a firearm brought to a security checkpoint.
TSA officers have discovered 3,957 firearms at checkpoints across the nation last year and nearly 3,400 firearms in 2016. This is the first firearm detected at the Quad-City airport this year.