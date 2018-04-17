The February death of a Muscatine man on an East Moline street happened after a collision between his vehicle and that of his accused killer.
Jon Keener, 52, formerly of Cordova, was shot in the head Feb. 6 in the 300 block of 15th Avenue in East Moline, according to authorities. Willie Minor, 29, East Moline, is charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death.
Tuesday, during a preliminary hearing, East Moline Police Lt. Darren Gault testified about the evidence gathered by police so Rock Island County Judge Frank Fuhr could determine whether there was probable cause to continue the case against Minor.
Gault testified that investigators believe the shooting happened after a collision between Keener's white Ford Focus and the black Chevrolet Impala in which Minor was a passenger. The driver of the Impala was trying to meet with a female he knew. Keener had been in the area for work and had stopped at a Walgreens to get cold medicine.
Minor, after being read his rights, gave an account of what happened, Gault said. Minor was sleeping when one of the other occupants woke him and told him they'd had a crash. He was handed a gun and a juvenile in the car had another.
When they got out, Keener appeared to be recording the scene with his phone or was taking pictures of it, the lieutenant said. Minor said a shot was fired, he believed by the juvenile.
He told police, Gault said, that Keener was walking toward him, so Minor also fired a shot to keep him back. Keener continued forward, so, Minor said, he fired again.
"Mr. Keener dropped to the ground after he (Mr. Minor) fired the second shot," Gault testified.
Keener was pronounced dead not long after arriving at the hospital, according to Gault's testimony. Minor fled to a nearby house, where he was taken into custody after police surrounded the residence for several hours.
There were at least 10 people who told police they saw the shooting or the events immediately before or after the killing, Gault testified. One, from the home police surrounded, said Minor ran into the residence and said he had shot someone.
Some of the witnesses saw a gunman shoot another person before fleeing eastward, the direction of the house from the scene of the shooting.
Another witness saw the black Impala in the area, then the white Focus. This witness said the Impala struck a telephone pole then continued on moments before the shooting.
Gault said several of the witnesses later identified Minor in a photo lineup.
Once police surrounded the house, a number of people came out during the next several hours, Gault said. Minor was the last to leave.
When authorities searched the house, they recovered two 9 mm handguns, both stolen, he said. At the intersection where Keener was shot, 9 mm shell casings were recovered.
The guns and shell casings were still be analyzed as of Tuesday, he said. Authorities tried to access Keener's phone, but it was locked with a password. The FBI was working on accessing it as of Tuesday.
Before the preliminary hearing, Fuhr ruled Minor was fit to stand trial based on an evaluation by Dr. Kirk Witherspoon, a Moline clinical psychologist. Questions as to his fitness were raised during a March hearing.
Minor was being held Tuesday in the Rock Island County Jail on $5,000,000 bail, according to court records. His trial is scheduled for June 4, court records state. His next court date was scheduled for May 18.