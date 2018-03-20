A Davenport man who admitted to robbing two credit unions – one of them twice – in 2016 and 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 4½ years in federal prison.
David S. Denney, 33, was also ordered to pay $24,541 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
He told Judge Stephanie Rose he had no intention of harming anyone during the robberies and would “do anything” to make amends to each victim. Denney added he looked forward to "the rest of my time away" to build a positive future.
He pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court, Davenport, to three counts of bank robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery.
According to court documents:
Denney robbed Ascentra Credit Union, 1515 W. 53rd St., on Aug. 11, 2016, stealing $3,930 in cash; robbed Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 N. Brady St, on Nov. 18, 2016, taking $5,980 in cash; and robbed Vibrant Credit Union again March 28, 2017, stealing $14,631 from two tellers.
During an interview with police and the FBI, he confessed to the crime and said his father, Kevin Denney, was the getaway driver and a knowing and willing participant in the Ascentra robbery.
He also said a Muscatine woman, Cynthia Niebuhr-Hartley, drove the getaway vehicle during the first Vibrant robbery and he paid her $400 for her participation.
A search of the Denney’s home in early April 2017 turned up $9,901.
Niebuhr-Hartley told police she was involved in the planning of the second Vibrant robbery and agreed to be the getaway driver in exchange for 25 percent of the robbery proceeds. The two tried to coordinate a date for the robbery but were unsuccessful.
Niebuhr-Hartley learned that the credit union was robbed again when she received a news alert on her cellphone. She knew it had to be David Denney and was jealous and disappointed she did not get to participate, according to the court documents.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Clifford Cronk recommended a 70-month sentence, citing the amount of money taken and his prior criminal history. Assistant Federal Defender Diane Helphrey argued for a shorter sentence, arguing the robberies were "out of character" for her client and he took responsibility for what happened.
Kevin Denney, 60, and Niebuhr-Hartley, 32, were sentenced Monday to 28 months in prison in connection with the case.