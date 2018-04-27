Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added three more people to its "Wanted Suspects" list.

They are:

Adrian Alejandro Tovar, 23, is wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for probation violation/obstructing justice. Tovar is described as 5-feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Tovar is considered armed and dangerous.

William Joseph Smith, 45, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for a sex offender failure to register. Smith is described as 5-feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Smith is wanted in Rock Island County. He is a sexual predator who has failed to register as required. He also has warrants out of Knox County, Illinois and Peoria County, Illinois.

Robert Wayne Cree, 34, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for felony theft. is described as 6-feet tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

During late 2015 and early 2016, Robert and three co-conspirators allegedly stole new appliances from their employer. When out making deliveries they loaded extra appliances and then sold them out of the back of the truck. About $72,000 worth of appliances were taken.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives, are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. Do not approach these individuals.  You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.

