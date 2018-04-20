CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its "wanted" list.
They are:
• Randy Carl Brown, 56, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Brown is described as 6-feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
• Stacie Marie Evins, 38, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for failure to appear/possession of methamphetamine.
Evins is described as 5-feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Evins has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Any one with information about these fugitives, are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. Do note approach these individuals. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.