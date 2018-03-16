Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two to its "wanted list." They are Kathy Sue Jackson and Bryce James Hasson.

Jackson is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for obstructing justice. She is 59 years old, is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. Jackson has blonde hair and blue eyes.

In an encounter with Rock Island Police, Jackson is alleged to have swallowed crack cocaine.

Hasson is wanted by the East Moline Police Department for two counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding a police officer. He is 22 years old and is 5-feet, 6-inches tall. Hasson has brown hair and blue eyes.

Hasson fled from East Moline Police when they tried to stop him for driving without a license. He sped away in excess of 60 mph in a 30 mph zone and ran several stop lights.

