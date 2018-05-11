CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has updated its wanted list and is seeking the public's help with new unsolved crimes.
Here's the latest additions to the wanted list:
Rasheem Damonte Bogan, 26, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for aggravated flee/elude police charges. Bogan also goes by the alias Rasheem McDuffy.
Bogan is 5-feef, 9-inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
"On April 4, 2018, police attempted a traffic stop on him and he fled from officers, leaving the roadway at one point and running stop lights and stop signs. The officer stopped pursuing him for everyone’s safety. Bogan is considered armed and dangerous, having a previous murder charge, weapons charge and he has been a drug user and gang member."
Arthur Keith Lobley, 25, is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections in Davenport.
Lobley is 6-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds
He has black hair and brown eyes.
"Lobley failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required on Friday, Jan. 19. He is convicted of two counts of robbery in Scott County and should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him."
Any one with information about these fugitives are asked to call CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
Unsolved crimes:
Burlington Coat Factory theft
"On May 4, 2018, these two women entered the Burlington Coat Factory in Bettendorf and stole a detacher tool that employees use to remove security tags off merchandise. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize why they stole it. These ladies are likely career shoplifters."
Speakers stolen at Walmart
"On April 11th, this male black subject entered Walmart in Moline. He walked back to the electronics department, selected a Bose speaker and put it in his cart. He then went to the automotive section and selected several items. He went back to the electronics department again and selected another Bose speaker. He walked to the pet department and hid the speakers under 3 bags of dog food. He then walked out of the store without paying for any of it. He hid the merchandise outside in the lawn section and came back for it about 15 minutes later. Total value of the stolen items was about $550. The suspect faces a felony charge when he is identified and caught."
Any one with information about these suspects are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. Do not approach these individuals. You do not have to give your name. CrimeSoppers of the Quad-Cities will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.