CrimeStoppers has added another person to its 'wanted suspect list.'
He is Rickey Raymond Rains.
Rains is wanted by Davenport police for failure to appear/theft. Rains is 39 years old, is 5-feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Rains is a suspect in multiple shoplifting incidents on both sides of the river and is an alleged drug user. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Do not approach him. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Rains, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.