CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is warning Quad-City area residents several scams making the rounds in the area.
According to CrimeStoppers:
"This week a 76-year-old victim received a call from a 1-800 number and the subject claimed to be from Apple. The caller told the victim her phone was being hacked and it could be fixed if she paid them in Apple i-tunes gift cards. The victim purchased $300 worth of gift cards and told them the numbers before she realized it was a scam."
Also this week:
"A Moline citizen received a check in the mail allegedly from Publishers Clearing House. He deposited the check. The issuer, Mak Clooins, pushed him to purchase gift cards with the money, so the citizen bought $2000 worth of Walmart gift cards. At the time of the report “Mak Clooins” had not yet requested him to send anything back. The citizen contacted the bank and was told the issuer had been flagged for suspicious activity. Thankfully the citizen is not out any money."
CrimeStoppers says you should never have to pay to collect a prize. And if you did not enter the contest, you can't possibly win something.