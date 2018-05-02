A criminalist with the state crime lab testified Wednesday that the DNA of Alan Ray Cassias was found on the body and underwear of a woman who said he sexually assaulted her in his apartment in January 2017.
Scott Stocksleger, who specializes in forensic DNA testing, was one of nine witnesses to testify Wednesday on the second day of testimony in Cassias’ trial in Scott County District Court.
The 55-year-old Davenport man is charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse.
The woman, whom the Quad-City Times is not naming, testified Tuesday she had been on her way to a bus station near Vander Veer Botanical Park on Jan. 18, 2017, when she saw Cassias near his vehicle. He offered to give her a ride, but said he had some “unfinished business” and needed to stop by his apartment in the 1800 block of West 3rd Street.
The woman testified she had known Cassias for about a year and he was her best friend. She had no sexual attraction to him, she testified.
The woman testified that while at Cassias’ apartment, he choked her with what she believed was a scarf until she passed out. When she woke up, he bound her hands with a zip tie, held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, and, after cutting off the zip tie, forced her to take of her clothes.
He then sexually assaulted her, she said. Eventually, she convinced him to take her to work. She left work early and friends took her to a Davenport hospital where a sexual assault kit was performed.
One of those friends, Damon Fowler, testified Wednesday that the woman appeared “shell shocked” when they picked her up and that his wife had to grab her arms so she didn’t walk into traffic.
Cassias was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, by U.S. Border Patrol agents and turned over to New Mexico State Police and was later extradited to Iowa.
Search warrant applications filed in the case state that Cassias told investigators the sex was consensual.
The sexual assault kit, which contained the woman’s underwear and swabs of her genitals and mouth, was submitted to the state crime lab.
Stocksleger testified Wednesday he discovered the presence of seminal fluid on the inner crotch of the underwear and on the genital swabs and noted that there was a mixture of two DNA profiles. The major DNA contributor matched the known profile of Cassias.
The minor contributor belonged to an unknown male. He did not receive another known sample to compare it to, Stocksleger testified.
He also received several plastic zip ties and swabs of the blade and handle of a knife that was collected by police during the course of the investigation.
Stocksleger said that weak DNA factors indicated a mixture of DNA from at least two individuals on four zip ties collected from a garbage can in the living room of Cassias’ apartment.
The DNA factors were too weak for conclusive interpretation.
A swab taken of the handle of the knife indicated a mixture of DNA from two individuals. The major contributor, he said, was Cassias. He was unable to determine the contributor of the minor DNA contributor, he said.
When questioned by defense attorney Miguel Puentes, Stocksleger said he was not asked to analyze any other items, such as fibers, additional clothing, a scarf, or bedding in connection with the case.
He also said his findings only show that DNA was present, not how it got there.
“You can’t say whether or not it got there consensually or non-consensually, correct?” Puentes asked.
“Correct,” Stocksleger replied.
Jill Foster, lead crime scene technician for the Davenport Police Department, testified Wednesday that she photographed the woman’s injuries at the hospital.
The photographs, which were displayed for the jury, showed that the woman had red marks on wrists, bruising and redness on the left side of her face, redness and contusions near her hairline on the back of her head and some redness on her back. She also had an injury behind her left ear and some bleeding on the ear.
Testimony continues Thursday. Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton is prosecuting the case.
Cassias is represented by Puentes and Meenakshi Brandt.