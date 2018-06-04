A Davenport man accused of firing a gun as he chased a man down the street in March has been indicted on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Cazmiere DeShawn Graves, 22, made an initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
He originally faced charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts, and possession of a firearm of offensive weapon by a felon in Scott County District. Those charges were dismissed in April after a federal grand jury handed up the indictment.
According to arrest affidavits filed in the Scott County case, Graves was inside Shenanigan's Irish Pub at 12:32 a.m. March 11 when he pointed the gun, with its laser-aiming light turned on, at a man.
Graves then chased that person down Harrison Street while firing the gun, according to the affidavits.
There were large groups of people on the sidewalk outside the bar as well as police officers in the Harrison Street parking ramp who were in the line of fire, according to the affidavits.
Officers converged on Graves and ordered him to drop the handgun, but he tried to flee.
Officers were able to arrest Graves without having to fire their weapons, according to the affidavits.
Graves is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
He was 15 years old when he was charged with first-degree murder in the May 7, 2011, shooting death of 19-year-old Michael Elijah Gabriel Williams in Williams in front of the Col Ballroom on West 4th Street in Davenport.
He pleaded guilty as a youthful offender to the lesser charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and was placed at the Iowa State Training School for Boys in Eldora.
He remained under the supervision of the juvenile court until he turned 18. In December 2013, he was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on the charge.
He also was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and assault while participating in a felony and up to five years in prison for eluding in two separate cases.
A judge ordered that the sentences run back-to-back, for a total of up to 25 years in prison.
According to online records, Graves was released from prison in January and was placed on work release.
A warrant for escape was sought for him a month later after officials say he walked away from work release.
Online court records show that Graves was arrested on the federal charge May 10 at the Fort Dodge Correctional Center.
He originally was set to make his initial appearance May 31, but the date was delayed until Monday, according to court records.