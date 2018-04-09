A Davenport felon was sentenced Monday to nearly three-and-a-half years in federal prison for possessing a firearm that prosecutors say is linked to the death of a man in August.
Deunate Trivay Alexander, 27, will serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
He pleaded guilty in December to being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
According to court documents:
On Aug. 8, Davenport police were conducting surveillance on a vehicle believed to be involved in the homicide of Pierre Davis, 25.
Alexander was observed near the driver’s side door of the vehicle holding a red bag. Officers secured the vehicle while a search warrant was obtained.
Alexander asked to get into the vehicle, claiming to be looking for identification.
The vehicle was towed to a separate location to be searched. Prior to the search, Alexander and his brother, Du'Jor S. Simpson, entered a secured area at the towing business.
Alexander claimed his cousin had called and said officers had his identification card. Police told Alexander that was not true and told the pair to leave the area.
Officers found a red bag that contained a handgun and a loaded magazine. Alexander later admitted to possessing the red bag and that he knew there was a gun inside of it.
He further admitted he attempted to remove the firearm from the vehicle — once while the vehicle was still at his home and again while the vehicle was at the towing business.
A search of cell phones seized from Alexander and Simpson found text messages and internet web history that referenced the handgun.
Ammunition found at the scene of the Davis homicide was forensically matched to the firearm seized from the red bag, according to court documents.
Davis was found dead in a grassy area near the 100 block of 55th Street in Davenport on Aug. 5.
Evidence at the scene, as well as autopsy results, indicate that Davis was shot and then run over by his own vehicle, according to court documents.
After Davis was run over, a person then drove the vehicle previously driven by Davis from the scene. Surveillance video recovered during the investigation shows that during the alleged time of the shooting, a vehicle resembling a Chevrolet Equinox and a vehicle matching the description of the one last used by Davis were observed leaving the scene, according to court documents.
Witnesses told police that Simpson had access to and used a Chevrolet Equinox. Through witness statements and cell phone records, the investigation determined that Davis and Simpson were friends, according to court documents.
Simpson, 22, was fatally shot around 9 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 500 block of West 14th Street. No arrests have been made in his death.
No arrests have been made in either case as of Monday.