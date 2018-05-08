A Davenport woman was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon in September.
Breanna Nicole Thompson, 22, must also serve three years of supervised release once she completes her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
She pleaded guilty in January to the charge in U.S. District Court, Davenport. She was initially charged in Scott County District Court, but the charges were dismissed after she was charged in federal court in October.
According to the federal complaint:
At 12:11 a.m. Sept. 25, Davenport police responded to a report of a woman shot in the 700 block of West 63rd Street. The woman was inside her apartment when a bullet struck her in the leg.
Police recovered three fired .380 caliber cartridges across the street from the woman's apartment building. A witness said she heard three gunshots and saw a white passenger vehicle driving eastbound on West 63rd Street with the headlights off.
Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 6300 block of Appomattox Road. Witnesses saw a white, four-door Chevrolet Malibu driving westbound on West 63rd Street. A man wearing black clothing was seen hanging out the front passenger window, displaying a gun.
At 2:51 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Division Street regarding a woman loading a firearm in the parking lot of a business.
She then got into the driver's side rear seat of the white Chevrolet Malibu and the car pulled away and drove north on Division Street.
A short time later, police saw the car and a pursuit ensued. During the chase, officers saw a firearm sticking out of the sunroof of the vehicle and shots were fired.
Thompson, along with Ray'Mone D. Walker Sr., Jamesha Lashay Sims, Tricilla Renee Rogers, and Chelce Lasha Allen were inside the vehicle. Thompson was arrested a short time later, after a foot pursuit.
Three of the women in the vehicle identified Thompson as the person firing the gun out the sunroof during the vehicle pursuit.
One of the women also identified her as the woman loading the gun while standing in the parking lot of the business.
The firearm was wedged between the driver's seat and console. Police also located an empty box of .380 ammunition and two rounds were found in the glove box. Four .380 caliber rounds were found inside a bag in the trunk of the vehicle. Two fired .380 cartridges were recovered in the 1400 block of Gaines Street where officers first saw shots being fired out of the vehicle's sunroof.
Thompson was convicted of second-degree burglary in 2016 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, according to the complaint.
Walker, 21, was arrested several days later and was initially charged in Scott County District Court on various charges. The case was dismissed in late December once he was charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He has since pleaded guilty and will be sentenced July 12.
Sims, 20, pleaded guilty in March in Scott County District Court to carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and interference, a simple misdemeanor. She will be sentenced May 30.
Rogers, 26, on May 4 was given a 10-year suspended prison sentence and placed on four years of probation on charge of interference with official acts with a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Allen, 25, pleaded guilty in December to carrying weapons, and aggravated misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor and was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on three years of probation.