A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon in June.
Olajuwan Hakeem Culbreath, 22, also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Culbreath pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
On June 6, law enforcement officers observed Culbreath with a firearm sticking out of his pants. The weapon, a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol, was stolen.
Culbreath has prior felony convictions and was not allowed to possess a firearm.