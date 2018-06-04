A Davenport man accused of pulling a handgun on a Davenport police officer during a traffic stop in December has been indicted in federal court.
Noel John Alexander, 25, made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on Monday and pleaded not guilty to one count of felon and unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.
If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
He initially faced charges of interference with official acts while armed, assault on persons engaged in certain occupations with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and other charges in Scott County District Court.
Prosecutors dismissed the charges in April when Alexander was indicted on the federal charge.
According to court documents filed in the Scott County case:
At 4:47 p.m. Dec. 1, police initiated a traffic stop on a black Ford Expedition in the 1400 block of Division Street. The vehicle was being stopped because it did not have a front registration plate.
Noel, who was a passenger in the vehicle, gave police a false name and birthdate.
Once he got out of the vehicle, Noel punched an officer and tried to run away.
As the officer grabbed him, Noel displayed an SCCY 9mm handgun and pointed it at the officer, according to court documents.
The gun had an obliterated serial number, according to the federal indictment.
Officers arrested Noel without the use of deadly force.
Noel has five burglary convictions stemming from burglaries dating back to July 2013.
He initially received deferred judgement and placed on probation.
In April 2017, Noel and his probation counselors applied for an extension of his probation because he was failing to meet the terms of his probation. The extension was granted to begin on May 22 and end on May 22, 2018.
In January, Judge Mary Howes revoked his probation and ordered him to serve the original sentences on the charges.
Online records show that he is serving his sentence at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.