A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday night after a high-speed chase with three children, ages 11, 6, and 1, inside the car.
Queshan Terrell Harris, 22, last known address in the 1400 block of Harrison Street, faces charges of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
Court records show that he posted at $2,300 surety bond through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail Tuesday night.
He will appear on the charges Thursday morning in Scott County.
Police were dispatched at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday to the Centennial Bridge, 100 N. Gaines Street, for a wanted subject who had fled from Rock Island police in a gold 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, according to an arrest affidavit filed Wednesday by the Davenport Police Department.
Officers checked the area and the vehicle was located as it traveled south in the west alley in the 1400 block of North Harrison Street.
The vehicle fled from officers, who were in a marked squad car and utilizing both emergency lights and sirens.
It was later determined that three children had been in the vehicle at the time.
During the pursuit, the father of the children fled the vehicle and Harris, identified by the children as their uncle, was left as the guardian of the children.
Harris then continued the high-speed chase and the vehicle. When the vehicle stopped, he fled while the children remained in the vehicle.
Harris was located hiding from law enforcement in a nearby garage, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit was not clear as to whether Harris was driving during the entire chase, nor did it name the man who fled from the vehicle.
Police said Wednesday that they are still following up on the incident “to include verifying other potential occupants of (the) vehicle as well as verifying who was driving at what point.”
Police said the children were not injured.
In November 2013, Harris was given a deferred judgement and placed on two years of probation on charges of interference with official acts-dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
It was revoked in July 2014 and he was ordered to serve the original sentence of up to five years in prison. The sentence was ordered to be served back-to-back with a one-year jail sentence for escape.
Court records also show Harris has been adjudicated as a delinquent juvenile on several charges, including third-degree burglary and operating with owner's consent.