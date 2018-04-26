A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a gas station robbery last month.
Montez Joe McClain, 18, last known address in the 1800 block of West 40th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:32 p.m. on charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and possession of a controlled substance first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
He also is wanted on a interstate detainer out of Davison County.
Davenport police responded to an armed robbery at the SNS Gas Station, 1715 Kimberly Road, just before noon on March 25.
Police say McClain later admitted he knew his co-defendant, who was not named in an arrest affidavit released Thursday, was going to rob the store at gunpoint. He also said he shared part of the cash that was taken from the store by his co-defendant and acted as a lookout.
No other arrests have been made in the robbery as of Thursday morning.
At 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers were conducting surveillance on McClain in the 1800 block of West Kimberly Road.
Police say that when they arrested McClain, he had .40 grams of marijuana in his front left pocket.