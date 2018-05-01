A Davenport man has been charged in connection with a stabbing and robbery at the Quad City Inn in October.
Keith Lindsay Coney Sr., 51, last known address in the 1500 block of East 37th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday on charges of first-degree robbery and assault while displaying a weapon.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing May 10.
His co-defendant, Jack La Mar Harden, 38, last known address in the 500 block of West Price Street, Eldridge, was charged in March.
Scott County prosecutors on April 26 filed formal charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, and assault while displaying a weapon.
He will be arraigned Thursday. Harden remained in the Scott County Jail Tuesday.
According to arrest affidavits filed by the Davenport Police Department:
On Oct. 28, police were dispatched to the Quad City Inn for a report of a person who had been stabbed.
Police learned that around 10 p.m. on Oct. 27, Coney and Harden drove a man to the of 5900 block of Tremont Avenue and stabbed, punched, kicked and robbed him of his belongings.
The man had fresh injuries consistent with his statement.
Surveillance video in the area showed a possible suspect vehicle exit a parking lot consistent with where the assault took place.
The video also showed the man heading west on East 59th Street.
Employees at a nearby business told police that the man was bloody, had a swollen face and was asking for help.
Employees were scared to open the door and called 911 to report the incident. The man left prior to police arrival and walked back to the Quad City Inn, where he later called 911.
The man was familiar with Coney and Harden and picked them out of a photo lineup.
A woman also told police that she saw the man’s belongings in the possession of Coney and Harden, according to the affidavits.
First-degree robbery is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.