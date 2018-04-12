A Davenport man on probation for attempted burglary was arrested early Wednesday night after police say he set a fire in an apartment on Bridge Avenue.
Steven Wilson Hollingshed, 48, faces charges of first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and third-degree burglary, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
He is expected to appear in court this morning.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department, Hollingshed intentionally set fire to an occupied structure at 1214 Bridge Avenue around 1:27 a.m. Wednesday.
The building contains three apartments and people were present at the time of the fire, according to the affidavit.
Hollingshed in one of the apartments placed combustible material on top of a gas stove and set the burner in the “on” position, causing it to ignite the wooden chair that was placed on top of the stove, according to the affidavit.
He was the last person at the residence and had motive to set the fire, according to the affidavit.
At the time of the fire, all entry doors were secured and had to be forced by the fire department, according to the affidavit.
Hollingshed had no right, license of privilege” to be inside the apartment, according to the affidavit.
Although the affidavit did not say exactly why Hollingshed set fire to the apartment, court records show that he attempted to break into an apartment in the same building in July.
In that case, he was placed on one year of unsupervised probation in August after pleading guilty to third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor.