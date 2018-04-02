A Davenport man was arrested early Monday after police say he assaulted a man after trying to get into his home.
Tyler Dean Hoyt, 30, last known address in the 4100 block of West Rusholme Street, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set Monday at $25,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing April 12.
Davenport police responded at 12:52 a.m. to the 2000 block of Washington Street for a report of a burglary.
Police say Hoyt knocked on the door of the home and began punching the man who answered the door. The man defended himself in the entry way and porch, locked the door and went back inside the living room. Hoyt began kicking the door and tried to enter the house again and broke a window. Police estimated the damage at $1,350.
Court records show Hoyt was arrested earlier this year on charges of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to obey a stop sign from a hit-and-run accident Jan. 18.
He was released on his own recognizance in that case and has a pretrial conference Wednesday, according to court records.