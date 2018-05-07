A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he tried to sexually assault a woman.
Clayton James Vesey III, 27, last known address in the 2900 block of Dubuque Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 4:30 a.m. on one count of second-degree sexual abuse.
The charge is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing May 17.
Davenport police responded to a report of a sexual abuse early Monday and learned a woman was physically assaulted by Vesey who also tried to sexually assault her, according to an arrest affidavit filed by police.
The woman was able to escape and ran to neighbors’ homes and yelled for help. Witness heard her and observed that her pants were partially removed, according to the affidavit.
Vesey was located about a half a block from the scene. He had a knife to his throat and told officer that “he’s the one they are looking for,” according to the affidavit.
Court records show that Vesey pleaded guilty to a second-degree burglary charge in 2014 and was given a 10-year suspended prison sentence and placed on probation.
His probation was revoked in 2015 and he was ordered to serve the prison sentence, according to court records.