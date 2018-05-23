A Davenport man was convicted Wednesday of sexually abusing a then-4-year-old child in 2016.
District Court Judge Thomas Reidel found Brandon Daniel Ruiz, 27, guilty of one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
The judge acquitted him on six additional second-degree sexual abuse charges in relation to the same child, according to court records.
He will be sentenced July 11. Ruiz, who had been free on bond, was taken into custody Wednesday where he will remain in the Scott County Jail without bond until sentencing.
The judge’s ruling comes a month after a bench trial was held in Scott County District Court.
The Iowa Department of Human Services contacted the Davenport Police Department on Sept. 20, 2016, regarding allegations the child was sexually abused, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police alleged Ruiz sexually abused the child numerous times.
He was arrested the following month.