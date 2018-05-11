An armed Davenport man is in jail facing numerous charges Friday after a brief foot chase in Moline.
The incident occurred at 12:35 a.m., Friday, when a Moline police officer was investigating suspicious subjects in the 700 block 23rd Street.
During the investigation, the officer was able to determine the subjects were providing false names. One of the subjects then fled on foot, according to a news release from the Moline Police Department.
As officers pursued the subject on foot they observed him drop a black 40-caliber handgun, police said.
Randy J. Anderson, 21, of Davenport, was taken into custody by police after a brief foot chase.
During the arrest, police say, Anderson ripped the officer’s uniform and attempted to remove the officer’s weapon from his holster during the brief struggle.
Neither the officer nor Anderson were injured during the incident.
Anderson faces the following charges: 2 counts of armed violence, disarming a police officer, aggravated battery to a peace officer, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Anderson is in custody at the Rock Island County Jail on $250,000 bond.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Moline Police Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.