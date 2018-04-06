An 18-year-old Davenport man was arrested Thursday night on a number of charges following a fight in the 1100 block of North Pershing Avenue, Davenport.
Edrick Jarmaine Bomar, last known address in the 900 block of West 3rd Street, Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 8:21 p.m. on charges of going armed with intent, interference with official acts-firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons first offense, carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
The first three charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison. The carrying weapons charge is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
The remaining charges are misdemeanors.
Bond was set Friday at $10,000 cash-only. A preliminary hearing is scheduled
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police in support of the criminal complaint:
Officers responded at 7:01 p.m. Thursday for a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of North Pershing Avenue.
Police learned that Bomar and others arrived in the area with the intention of fighting residents of a nearby home.
Prior to arriving, Bomar armed himself with a semi-automatic handgun, which he displayed during the fight.
He and others engaged in mutual combat with several people in an open lot. He was later positively identified by a witness, who said he was in possession of a handgun and was involved in the fight.
Bomar fled on foot when officers arrived on scene. The gun was later located underneath a vehicle that was directly in line with the path of travel taken by Bomar during the pursuit.
Police learned he did not possess a concealed carry permit in any state nor did he have one on him at the time of his arrest.
A check in a police data base also revealed that the firearm was stolen out of Moline.
Bomar possessed a small metal pipe, consistent with those used to smoke marijuana and .85 grams of suspected marijuana when he was arrested, according to the affidavit.
Also arrested in connection with Thursday’s fight are:
- Elijah Jordan Preisser, 22, last known address in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue, Davenport, charged with disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor.
- Alfred Demarcus Davis, 23, last known address in the 1200 block of East 11th Street, Davenport, charged with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct.
- Benny Miguel Lingle, last known address in the 1600 block of West 6th Street, Davenport, charged with disorderly conduct.
- Nicholas Fredrick Lingle, 26, last known address in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue, Davenport, charged with disorderly conduct.
- Kaleb Allan Kulla, 18, last known address in the 4900 block of North Harrison Street, Davenport, charged with disorderly conduct.
No other information, including why the men were fighting or whether any more arrests are pending, was available Friday morning.
Police did not say whether anyone was injured in the fight.