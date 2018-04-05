A 22-year-old Davenport man will spend the next six years and eight months in a federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Darion Daquan Gardner also will spend an addition one year and three months in prison for violating his federal supervised release in a firearms case dating to 2015.
Gardner was sentenced Thursday during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
On Nov. 9, Gardner pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. That charge stemmed from an incident on March 3, 2017, during which Davenport police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Gardner. The police knew that Gardner was wanted for violating the terms of his federal supervised release in the 2015 case.
Gardner fled from the officers, and when his car was disabled, he fled the car, leaving behind a stolen, loaded handgun.
In February of 2015, Gardner was charged in U.S. District Court, Davenport, with being a fugitive from justice in possession of a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun.
On June 30, 2015, Gardner pleaded guilty to the charge. On Nov. 18, 2018, he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison with credit for the time he served in jail awaiting trial.
Gardner was released from prison and placed on supervised release in January of 2017. Gardner violated the terms of his release in February when his supervisory officer tried to contact him to report. Gardner could not be found and a warrant was issued for his arrest. At the time, Gardner was a suspect in a Davenport murder case, according to federal court documents.