A Davenport man was sentenced Monday to 37 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a drug user.
Detavion Marques Levi, 21, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
He also was ordered to forfeit the two firearms involved in the case.
Federal prosecutors say that on May 2, 2017, Davenport police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Levi was the front passenger.
Levi fled, but was eventually apprehended by police after a short foot pursuit.
Officers found a Rohm RG10 .22-caliber revolver that contained one spent casing and an ISSC M22 handgun with a laser sight and loaded with 10 rounds under the front passenger seat of the vehicle, according to prosecutors.
Officers also recovered a bag belonging to Levi that contained marijuana, a digital scale, 32 .22-caliber rounds, alprazolam and ecstasy. At the time Levi possessed the two firearms, he was a drug user, according to prosecutors.