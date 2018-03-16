A Davenport man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a 4-year-old.
Lawrence Eugene Walker, 28, was found guilty Jan. 31 of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, and lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony, following a three-day trial in Scott County District Court.
On Wednesday, District Court Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Walker to up to 25 years on the sexual abuse charge and up to 10 years on the lascivious acts charge. He ordered the sentences to run concurrent, or at the same time.
Police say the abuse happened on June 20, 2016.