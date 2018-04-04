A Davenport man will serve to up to 30 years in prison on drug and assault charges stemming from a traffic stop in February 2017.
Untril Donnell Overstreet, 41, was found guilty in February of a controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, assault on persons engaged in certain occupations, and interference with official acts, following a bench trial in Scott County District Court.
He faced an enhanced sentence on the drug charges because he is a habitual offender.
On Wednesday, District Court Judge Henry Latham sentenced Overstreet to up to 30 years in prison on the controlled substance charge, up to 15 years in prison on the drug tax stamp charge, and a year in the county jail on the assault charge.
The judge ordered the first two sentences to run at the same time, but back-to-back with the sentence on the assault charge. Latham also sentenced Overstreet to 30 days in jail on the interference charge, which run at the same time as the drug charge.
“There was a whole lot that I had to say, but, like, God put his hand on my heart and just told me to leave it in his hands, so that’s all I can do,” Overstreet said before the sentence was handed down.
In sentencing, Latham cited Overstreet’s extensive criminal history, including multiple drug-related offenses, dating back to the 1991. “It’s unfortunate…again you see yourself before the court on essentially the same offense that you were on parole on at the same time that you committed this offense."
Overstreet plans to appeal and added “may God have mercy on us all.” He has 30 days to file a notice of appeal.
About 3:16 a.m. Feb. 24, 2014, two police officers pulled over a Jeep SUV in the 1500 block of West 9th Street for failing to properly stop at a stop sign. Overstreet was the front-seat passenger. An officer saw a small amount of loose marijuana on the dashboard in front of Overstreet, and he was asked to step out of the vehicle. While being patted down and asked if he had any weapons, Overstreet turned and swung both arms toward one of the officers. He then ran away. Officers deployed a stun gun, and Overstreet fell face down onto the pavement. He continued to resist as officers tried to handcuff him. Officers told him repeatedly to stop resisting, and Overstreet tried several times to get back on his feet and flee. Officers confiscated a bag containing 7.35 grams of crack cocaine, found next to Overstreet's identification card and cellphone, according to police.