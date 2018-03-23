A Davenport man will serve up to 55 years in prison for the February 2017 shooting death of Lasabian L. Walker.
A jury found David L. Levy Jr., 28, guilty of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in February.
Before the sentence was handed down Friday, Levy told District Court Judge Henry Latham “I never meant for this to happen,” and asked the judge to let him plead guilty under a plea agreement Levy rejected before his trial in January.
At the time, he didn’t understand the plea agreement and felt he was being rushed, he said.
“I’d like to know if you could give me a second chance…make something better for me,” he said. “It already feels like it’s at the worst point.”
Latham rejected his request.
“Many steps were taken by the court to help you in that regard,” Latham said. “I believe there were many steps taken by your attorneys.”
Court records show a plea agreement filed in November would have allowed Levy to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter as a habitual offender and possession of a firearm as a felon as a habitual offender.
Both sides agreed the sentences would run back-to-back for a total of up to 30 years in prison, and that he would serve at least eight years before being considered for parole. Levy initially faced the more serious charge of first-degree murder.
A plea hearing was scheduled Dec. 1, but that hearing was continued to Dec. 14. At the Dec. 14 hearing, Levy rejected the plea agreement, according to court documents. His trial was set for Jan. 29 and he was convicted in early February.
During the sentencing hearing, Assistant County Attorney Amy DeVine argued the sentences should run consecutively, citing Levy's criminal history and saying as a convicted felon, he should never have possessed a gun. She argued the charges are separate and distinct offenses.
His attorney, Miguel Puentes argued for the sentences to run concurrently, or at the same time, and said the 50-year sentence on the murder charge would adequately address the need to rehabilitate Levy and to protect the community.
“I believe that any additional time wouldn’t serve any legitimate purpose,” he said.
Latham agreed with DeVine that the sentences should run back-to-back, and told Levy “it’s unfortunate that you were unable to follow the law and had in your possession a weapon.”
“You were forbidden to have such a weapon by statue due to your previous convictions,” Latham said. “If you had not had that weapon, the situation may have been avoided. But for that weapon, there would not have been the death of Lasabian L. Walker.”
Latham sentenced Levy to up to 50 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge and up to five years in prison on the felon in possession of a firearm charge. He must serve 70 percent — or 35 years — of the murder charge before he can be considered for parole.
The judge also sentenced him to up to two years in prison on a misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations.
In that case, he was accused of head butting a correctional officer at the Scott County Jail a month after he was charged in Walker's death.
Levy during Friday's hearing said he was innocent of the charge.
That sentence will run back-to-back with the other sentences, for a total of up to 57 years in prison.
Latham also ordered Levy to pay $150,000 in restitution to Walker’s heirs.
He has 30 days to file a notice of appeal.
At 9:49 p.m. Feb. 17, 2017, Davenport police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Locust Street in reference to a shooting.
Officers found Walker, 33, of Rock Island, laying on the front yard of 625 E. Locust St. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police Levy argued with Walker and a woman in the front yard and pulled out a loaded handgun and shot Walker several times, according to court documents. Levy was found a few blocks away. The handgun was recovered, according to court documents.
In court documents filed by his court-appointed attorney in September, Levy maintained that he acted in self-defense.