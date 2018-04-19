A Davenport man who was shot by a Davenport police officer in March has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in Scott County District Court.
John Michael Hess, 42, waived his right to a formal arraignment and filed a written plea through his attorney, Russell Dirks.
He will be back in court May 11 for a pretrial conference. A jury trial has been scheduled for May 21.
Hess is charged with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic violence offender, going armed with intent, carrying weapons, fourth-degree theft, and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations.
Just before 4 a.m. March 13, a 911 caller reporter that Hess, who was armed with a gun, was walking toward a woman’s home and that he possibly wanted to harm her.
Hess was upset the woman had filed an order of protection against him the day before, according to prosecutors.
Officer Brandon Askew located Hess, who was walking south in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, prosecutors said.
Hess stopped, turned toward the squad car, and reached into his rear waist line with his left hand. He pulled out a gun and raised it toward Askew, who exited his squad car and failed to place it in park, according to prosecutors.
He yelled at Hess several times to drop the gun and fired his service weapon twice, shooting Hess once in the ankle, according to prosecutors.
The squad car slowly rolled forward and ran over Hess while he was on the ground.
Hess admitted he pointed a loaded gun at the officer and expected to be shot, according to prosecutors. He also admitted he was on his way to the woman's home and was going to commit suicide and/or shoot the woman, according to prosecutors.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton later said Askew’s use of force was reasonable under the circumstances.