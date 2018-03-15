A Davenport man alleges he was run over by a police cruiser Tuesday after pulling a gun on a Davenport police officer and getting shot in the ankle.
John M. Hess, 42, was booked Thursday into the Scott County Jail on multiple charges, including going armed with intent, carrying weapons and fourth-degree theft, after the incident involving Officer Brandon Askew.
“I pulled the gun, the officer had every right to shoot me,” Hess said in a phone interview Wednesday from Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where he was recovering. “I’m just glad he didn’t shoot me at center mass. He shot me in the foot. At least I’m not dead. At least the car didn’t kill me.”
“He shot me. I dropped the gun, hit the ground and the front tire ran over me," he said. "I tried to roll out from underneath the car and realized I couldn’t move and I had just about enough time to go, ‘oh s***,’ here comes the back tire.”
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Sheriff Tim Lane said he has not seen video footage collected during the investigation, but investigators have confirmed the car rolled over Hess.
Askew has not yet been interviewed, and Lane did not know the exact distance from where the car initially stopped to where the confrontation happened. Lane said investigators told him “the squad car moved extremely slow and there was plenty of time to get out of the way."
Lane did not know if Askew told Hess to get out of the way, or tried to help him up before the car rolled over him.
“They weren’t able to confirm that, whether it was said, whether it was said as it was about to roll over him," Lane said. "But there is video to show how it happened, that it was essentially avoidable on the part of the individual."
The incident appears to have unfolded “extremely fast," Lane added.
Hess believed the car was coming toward him at idle speed.
“I never had a chance to get out from underneath the car. I never had a chance to avoid the second tire," he said.
He doesn’t think he was hit intentionally, but is looking for answers as to how it happened. “I want to see why the car was not put in park, and why I got hit with it after I got shot. I’m not saying the officer was at fault, but something was not done right.”
What led to the shooting
At 3:57 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport police were called to Arlington Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Police had learned that Hess, armed with a gun, was walking toward Locust Street and Grand Avenue and intended to confront a woman who had filed a no-contact order against him, according to the sheriff’s office.
A temporary protective order prohibiting Hess from contacting the woman was filed Monday in Scott County District Court. He was issued the order that night by Davenport police. In an application alleging violation of the order, police said Hess sent the woman several text messages demanding to get his belongings from their residence. The messages said he would “come over with a sledgehammer and take his belongings.”
Hess told his family he planned to kill the woman and himself, according to the application. He armed himself with a pistol and began walking toward the woman’s residence.
Hess confirmed he told his father he planned to kill the woman, but said he never intended to go through with it.
“I wouldn’t want to inflict that kind of pain on somebody,” he said. “I had the gun, but I think I was going up there more to scare her than I was to do anything else. I wasn’t intending on going up and killing her and killing myself. I said it, yes, but I never, that was not my intention.”
The sheriff's office said Askew found Hess in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue and tried to approach him. Hess produced a handgun and Askew drew his service weapon.
Hess said he was heading south when Askew pulled up behind him in his squad car. When the officer got out of the car, Hess pulled his gun, which was in a holster, and was shot when the officer saw it. The officer knew he had a weapon, but did not give a verbal command to put it down, Hess said.
“I pulled the gun, yes, but I never got the chance to even be able to point it at him. I never had the chance to get it off safety,” he said. “I never had the chance to even put him in danger. He shot me before I even knew what hit me.”
After the shooting, Hess was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. Askew was not injured; he is on administrative leave, per department protocol.
Speaking in general terms, Lane said officers are taught to verbalize commands, but every situation is different and sometimes, there is no time to give those commands.
“An officer that has already been drawn on would not fall into the requirement or an expectation to give verbal commands before firing,” Lane said. “He may have to save a life first.”
Lane said an officer would not know if the safety on the gun was on.
He never intended to harm Askew, Hess said. “I don’t know if I was actually trying to commit suicide by cop or not.”
Hess maintains he did not fire a shot, something Lane confirmed Thursday. He was intoxicated, he admits, but thinks he was coherent and aware of what was happening around him. He added he did not fight officers when he was on the ground, and was taken to the hospital quickly.
Hess said the bullet “disintegrated” his ankle and his femur was broken, and he has “bumps and bruises” from the car rolling on to him.
On Thursday, the Times asked the Davenport Police Department for the footage captured by Askew’s body camera and the squad car dash camera. The same day, Records Bureau Supervisor Lyndsey Seifert responded by letter saying “the investigation is ongoing through the Scott County Sheriff’s Office” and that “at this time the request cannot be fulfilled ... Upon completion of the internal and criminal investigations, the video(s) may be released by the Scott County Attorney’s Office."
Lane said the videos will be released once the investigation is completed. He did not know when that will be.
Earlier this week he expected the investigation will be “relatively short.”