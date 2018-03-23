A Davenport man facing a number of charges after he was shot by a Davenport police officer earlier this month has waived his preliminary hearing that was scheduled Friday.
John Michael Hess, 42, filed the written waiver through his attorney, Russell Dircks, March 16 in Scott County District Court.
He will be arraigned April 19. He is charged with going armed with intent, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a prohibited person, carrying weapons, fourth-degree theft and assault on a person in certain occupations.
At 3:57 a.m. March 13, Davenport police were called to Arlington Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Police learned that Hess, armed with a gun, was walking toward Locust Street and Grand Avenue and intended to confront a woman who had filed a no-contact order against him, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Court documents allege that Hess has stolen the gun from his father’s home and told him that he was going to the woman’s home to kill her and then himself.
Officer Brandon Askew found Hess walking in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Squad car video shows Hess pull a firearm from his waistline and point it towards Askew, according to court documents.
Askew shot Hess once in the ankle, Hess told the Quad-City Times.
Hess told the Times that he never intended to harm the officer or the woman, and said that he believed the shooting by Askew was justified.
He also said that he had been run over by Askew’s squad car after he was shot.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane has said that investigators confirmed that the squad car rolled over Hess and said that it had moved “extremely slow and there was plenty of time to get out of the way.”
Hess was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for non-life-threatening injuries. He was booked into the Scott County Jail March 15.