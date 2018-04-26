A Davenport man and three juveniles faces a stolen vehicle charge after police say they were riding around in a stolen vehicle Thursday.
Just before 2 a.m., Davenport police were patrolling the 1300 block of Vine Street when they saw a vehicle driving recklessly and tried to initiate contact with the occupants.
The vehicle abruptly stopped and four people ran from it and tried to hide in some shrubs near a ravine.
Additional officers responded to the area and all four were detained.
Police learned the vehicle was recently reported stolen from Rock Island.
Derrion Devon Rhoden, 19, last known address in the 1300 block of Ripley Street, was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, and taken to the Scott County Jail.
He was released on his own recognizance after spending nearly six hours in custody, according to court records.
A 14-year-old Rock Island boy, a 12-year-old Davenport girl, and a 16-year-old Davenport girl were charged with first-degree theft and were taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
