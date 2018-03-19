Charges are pending against a Davenport man in connection with a shots fired and fleeing incident Saturday night.
Davenport police were dispatched at 11:23 p.m. to the 600 block of West 4th Street and discovered an occupied vehicle had been shot at and damaged by gunfire.
Witnesses said the suspect and his vehicle returned while officers were on scene, according to police.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued it to the 1900 block of Warren Street, where the suspect lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, according to police.
The driver and sole occupant, James Harrell, 28, was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with serious injuries.
His condition was not known Monday.
A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, according to police. There was damage to the yard, but no other injuries or damage.
The investigation is ongoing and several charges are pending, police said Monday.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”