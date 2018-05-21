The shooting death of a 16-year-old boy Saturday was “truly horrific,” Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch told reporters Monday.
“A 16-year-old male juvenile was shot in broad daylight on a Davenport street and dropped off at a local hospital like he was nothing,” he said of Jovontia Jones.
“When any 16-year-old dies, it should mean something. It should hurt all of us in the heart. But, this is the anatomy of crime in Davenport at this moment. Let me be clear: This was not a random act of violence. This is a criminal subculture with no regard for human life.”
Preliminary numbers show Davenport police have responded to at least 87 confirmed shootings in the city between Jan. 1 and Sunday.
The death of Jones is at least the fourth homicide reported in the city in 2018.
Klipsch said police are relentlessly pursuing the perpetrators of gun and juvenile crime, but it will take the entire community to solve the problem.
“The problem is two-fold,” he said. “Many young people need an intervention connected to resources that they need. And, other habitually criminal-minded juvenile offenders need to be taken off the street. But law enforcement cannot do this alone. This is a community problem and we cannot arrest our way out of it. All of us need to do our part.”
Klipsh announced the city will hold a summit to discuss ways to curb juvenile crime in Davenport, as well as across Scott County.
It will bring together clergy members, school officials, juvenile court representatives, police officers, city officials, social service providers and the community to discuss long-term solutions to “this ever growing problem.”
“We will tackle the topics of juvenile assessment center, legislative and judicial decisions, schools and poverty, community outreach and involvement to name a few,” he said. “It’s all of those aspects that are part of this challenge and we must all come together.”
A date for the summit has not yet been determined, but Klipsch said he hopes to have something set up by next month.
Klipsh said “the line is blurred between the suspects and the victims” in these cases.
“There’s a sub-culture of criminally minded people that we have in our community, and these acts of violence … a person may be a suspect one day and a victim another,” Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski added.
Sikorski declined to give details about Saturday’s homicide, but said police are actively investigating it.
Police also arrested seven juveniles over the weekend on vehicle theft charges. Over the last year, police have arrested more than 50 juveniles.
The department also has made 79 arrests on gun-related arrests so far this year, Sikorski said.
He said that 73 guns have been reported stolen since Jan. 1 in residential and vehicle burglaries.
“That’s a lot of firearms that are getting onto our streets that don’t need to be there in the hands of people that we should not consider as responsible gun owners or people that are responsible with firearms,” he said.
Sikorski said the community must look at the root causes of juvenile crime to figure out a solution on how to better address it.
“It’s much bigger than just trying to arrest the bad people,” he said. “That’s certainly something that we’re charged with and we’re going to continue to do that. The summit is much bigger.”
One idea that likely will be discussed at the summit is establishing a juvenile assessment center in Scott County to screen juveniles for risk factors and linking those at higher risk with appropriate community services. Establishing a center has been a goal of the Davenport City Council, and would offer early intervention services to keep kids out of trouble.
Recently, officials visited a juvenile assessment center in Colorado to learn more about the program, Sikorski said. The group briefed some city and county leaders last week, he said.
Klipsch also encouraged the community to lock vehicles to help prevent vehicle thefts, which police have said are primarily being committed by juveniles.
More than 200 vehicles have been stolen throughout Davenport since Jan. 1.
“If you are leaving your keys in your unlocked car and your car is stolen, you are part of the problem,” he said. “Vehicles are being stolen and utilized in these types of crimes, and it must end. Lock it up is not just a phrase, it’s a rallying cry.”
Klipsch said the city has worked with various groups and agencies over the last few months to address growing juvenile crime problem.
However, Jones’ death "struck us deeply" and was the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”
He encouraged the community to join in the effort to help area youth.
“We can’t do it alone,” he said. “The police department can’t do it alone; the city can’t do it alone. This has to be a community initiative of all of us coming together. All of us participate in this summit.”