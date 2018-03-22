Davenport police had a busy morning Thursday as they chased three confirmed shots fired calls.
The first incident was called in at 8:47 a.m. in the 1400 block of Farnam Street.
Witnesses told police that a smaller red compact vehicle may have been involved, but police gave no further description of the vehicle.
Officers found bullet casings at the scene and damage to one home in the area.
No one was injured.
Just six minutes later, as officers were investigating the shooting incident on Farnam, officers were sent to 3502 Rockingham Road at 8:53 a.m. for another report of shots fired.
People in the area told police they heard gunshots, and said a man driving a light-colored pickup was firing into the air as he was driving down the street.
Officers did not find any shell casings or damage to property, and there were no reports of injuries.
Then, at 10:29 a.m. officers were sent to 838 E. Kimberly Road for a report of shots fired.
Witnesses told police that a man was firing a gun, possibly into the air, out of a silver four-door sedan that was westbound on Kimberly Road. Officers found numerous shell casings in the roadway and on the shoulder. The inside lane of Kimberly Road was closed to traffic as police investigated and the casings collected as evidence.
No damage or injuries were reported in that case.
Anyone who has any information about any of these or other crimes or shooting incidents in the city is asked to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip at through the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”