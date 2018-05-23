Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident in the 100 block of North Lincoln Avenue in which 14 bullet casings were located and a house on 1st Street about 120 feet from the scene was struck six times by stray projectiles.
One of the bullets that entered the 1st Street home just missed a toddler, neighbors said. A neighbor's vehicle also was struck by an errant bullet.
Police received a 911 of shots fired at 7:20 p.m. from someone in the 2300 block of 1st Street who told authorities the shots sounded as though the shooting was about a block away.
Davenport police found the casings, 14 of them, in the 100 of North Lincoln Avenue.
Davenport Police Cpl. Chris Hebbel marked the casings with his equipment, handcuffs, flashlight, gloves, and the like, until the crime scene unit arrived to properly mark the evidence.
No injuries were reported.
It is the second shooting in two days in the city. On Tuesday, officers investigated a shots fired incident in the alley behind 1530 Esplanade Avenue. A car, a garage and the house at 1530 Esplanade were struck by gunfire. Officers seized both 9mm and .45-caliber bullet casings from that scene. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip via the mobile apps CityConnect Davenport, IA, or CrimeReports by Motorola.